Deputies looking for man who robbed daiquiri shop at gunpoint

5 hours 28 minutes 39 seconds ago Thursday, July 02 2020 Jul 2, 2020 July 02, 2020 12:23 PM July 02, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ News
By: Zandria Thomas

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Authorities are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a daiquiri shop Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office received a call about a man robbing a daiquiri shop on LA 16. The sheriff says the robber demanded money from an employee at gunpoint.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the sheriff's office at 225-686-2241.

