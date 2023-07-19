91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies looking for man who broke into business, stole $1K worth of rims

1 day 18 hours 43 minutes ago Monday, July 17 2023 Jul 17, 2023 July 17, 2023 4:30 PM July 17, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Deputies are searching for a man who broke into a business and stole rims valued at more than $1,000. 

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office did not say when or where the burglary happened. 

Trending News

Anyone with information about the suspect in the photo should call (225) 490-8599. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days