Deputies looking for 14-year-old girl who ran away from DCFS office in Terrebonne Parish

GRAY - Law enforcement is looking for a teenage girl who's been missing for days after fleeing a child services office in south Louisiana.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office said 14-year-old Janiya Joan Davis ran away from a Department of Children and Family Services office near Gray around 5 p.m. Monday. Deputies searched the area but were unable to find her.

Davis is described as 5’5″ tall, with black hair and brown eyes, and she weighs about 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing black pants, a white shirt and a purple bonnet.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the sheriff's office at (985) 876-2500 or dial 911.