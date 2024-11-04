74°
Deputies looking for 13-year-old who ran away from Bayou Vista home
BAYOU VISTA - Deputies in St. Mary Parish are looking for a 13-year-old girl who ran away from her home in Bayou Vista on Saturday.
The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said Nancy Rodriguez was last seen Nov. 2. She is 4'11" with dark hair and dark eyes.
Anyone with information about Nancy's whereabouts can call 337-828-1960.
