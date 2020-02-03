67°
Deputies locate missing Gonzales man with dementia
UPDATE: Authorities say Duplessis has been found safe.
*****
GONZALES - Deputies are looking for an elderly man with dementia who disappeared Monday morning.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office says Sabas Duplessis Jr., 79, was last seen leaving his home Monday in a gold-colored 2001 Toyota Tacoma. The license plate is labeled X0608625.
Duplessis is said to be about 5'5" and weighs 160 pounds.
No foul play is suspected at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to its anonymous tip line.
