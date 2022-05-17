Deputies learned of molestation allegations while on disturbance call at Tiki Tubing owner's house

DENHAM SPRINGS- The owner of an infamous business is out on a $25,000 bond after being charged with sexual battery of a juvenile Monday.

Owner of Tiki Tubing, 66-year-old John Fore is accused of molesting a minor earlier this month. According to a warrant, deputies learned of the alleged molestation after they responded to a disturbance call at Fore's home May 5.

Fore was arrested 11 days later.

"If he is messing with children, he needs to be held accountable," community member Paul Juneau said.

Members of the community say they are shocked and saddened by the allegations.

"Anytime it happens in your community, it's shocking because I don't see how anyone can do something like that," Juneau said.

Some now hoping if there are more victims, they come forward.

"It wouldn't surprise me. If you have done it once, you probably have done it in the past," Juneau said.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office declined to say if they have received more complaints.

Monday's arrest isn't the only legal trouble he faces. Fore's business, Tiki Tubing, named in a wrongful death lawsuit for a drowning that took place last summer.

Keith Hilliard, a father of three, drowned after his tube flipped. His family filing the lawsuit last week.

Tiki Tubing is not yet open for the season