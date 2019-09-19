88°
Deputies investigating vehicle burglary in Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH - The sheriff's office is looking for the person who burglarized a vehicle last week.
The incident happened in the area of Plantation Boulevard and Miller Road on September 13. No further details were provided.
Anyone with information of the incident can call the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636.
