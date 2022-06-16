Deputies investigating overnight burglary spree along Siegen Lane; group targeted parking lots searching for guns

BATON ROUGE - Roughly three dozen vehicles were broken into in parking lots along Siegen Lane as burglars went looking for guns, according to sheriff's deputies.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the crime spree unfolded between 2 and 3:30 a.m.. Guests staying at a Holiday Inn Express along Siegen Lane were among the first to discover what happened Thursday morning.

Some of the victims who spoke with WBRZ said several contractor trucks were burglarized.

The sheriff's office said Thursday afternoon that the same burglars were tied to at least 35 break-ins reported in the parking lots of multiple motels and an apartment building in the area. The department suspects the burglars were searching for firearms.

The following locations were targeted:

- 10555 Rieger Rd (LaQuinta Inn)



- 10989 Siegen Holiday Circle (Holiday Inn)



- 5960 Siegen Ln (Bristol Place Apartments)



- 7061 Commerce Circle (Residence Inn)





Surveillance video captured at some of the businesses showed two vehicles, a dark sedan and a light-colored sedan, along numerous suspects walking through the parking lots.

Anyone with information on the break-ins is asked to contact the sheriff's office (225) 389-5064.