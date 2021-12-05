70°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies investigating deadly shooting on Florida Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Saturday.
Officials say 32-year-old Jezmine Battie was found dead in a grassy area at 17401 Florida Boulevard. Battie suffered from an apparent gunshot wound.
Anyone with information is asked to call 225-389-5000 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 344-STOP.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Catholic High wins Division I state title, beats Jesuit 14-10
-
Brian Kelly's salary ignites criticism from La. public service commissioner
-
9-year-old from Prairieville stars in the Hallmark Channel's new Christmas movie
-
Families excited for return of Festival of Lights to Downtown Baton Rouge
-
As deadline approaches, 1600 kids remain without a sponsor in Salvation Army's...
Sports Video
-
WATCH: New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge
-
High school coaches give Brian Kelly advice on how to tackle recruiting...
-
See the contract to get Brian Kelly as the new LSU Football...
-
Fans share their excitement about new LSU head coach Brian Kelly
-
New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge