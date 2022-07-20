95°
Deputies investigating break-in at Baton Rouge Zoo
BATON ROUGE - A burglar made off with little more than spare change after climbing a fence at the Baton Rouge Zoo early Wednesday morning.
East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies are reviewing surveillance video from the zoo to identify the intruder said an official with BREC, which operates the zoo. The person reportedly scaled and broke a fence at a construction zone on the property.
BREC said it appeared the thief broke into a penny press machine. Officials said the thief likely stole less than $100 in change and was not able to reach the animals.
