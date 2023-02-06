70°
Deputies identify victim of deadly crash along Bluebonnet Boulevard early Monday morning
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are investigating a fatal crash that happened early Monday morning and left one person dead and another in critical condition.
According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the crash happened just after midnight Monday morning at the intersection of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Burbank Drive. Sources say two vehicles were involved and that one rolled over into a nearby ditch.
Deputies say the driver of one of the vehicles, Aaron Keith Lodge, 56, died on the scene from his injuries. The driver of the other vehicle involved was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
This is a developing story.
