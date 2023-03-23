Deputies identify suspect accused of driving around Livingston Parish, shooting at multiple people and homes

FRENCH SETTLEMENT - Deputies in Livingston Parish arrested one person related to a shooting that left a man in critical condition Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. along Highway 16 in French Settlement. Sheriff Jason Ard said a man suffering from a gunshot wound was taken to a hospital where he remains in critical, but stable, condition.

Deputies took one person, later identified as 45-year-old Douglas Maurras, into custody. Maurras was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center for two counts of attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, simple criminal damage to property, criminal trespassing, unlawful use or possession of body armor, and battery of a correctional employee.

Maurras' bond was set at $800,000.

Ard said there were multiple reports of shots fired around Livingston Parish, but deputies only found one person hurt.

"Detectives have been working to give us a better picture of the events that unfolded yesterday afternoon," said the sheriff. "We learned Maurras started at his French Settlement residence. He fired several shots at a neighbor. He hit that neighbor once. That neighbor was transported and is listed as critical but stable at this hour. Maurras then traveled down 42 where he fired a shot at a parked work van. No one was injured. Maurras then traveled to Springfield where he followed a potential victim to the victim’s home. He fired one round at the victim. He missed the victim hitting the residence. No injury reported. Maurras then leaves that scene & is apprehended along 444. He was taken into custody with a ski mask & body armor in his possession. According to witnesses, he was wearing these items at the time of his crimes. We believe Maurras to be the sole suspect & sole person responsible for all incidents."