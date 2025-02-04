Deputies identify dead passenger of DWI suspect in Hoo Shoo Too Road car crash

BATON ROUGE — Deputies have identified the victim in a Hoo Shoo Too Road car crash caused by an alleged drunk driver arrested on his fourth DWI.

Jessica Bourgeois, 31, was in the passenger seat of the car driven by Blake Haydel on Jan. 19 on Hoo Shoo Too near the intersection of Savannah Jane Lane.

Deputies said Haydel, 41, drove off the right side of the road and continued into a ditch before crashing into a tree and overturning the vehicle.

Both Bourgeois and Haydel were brought to the hospital, where Bourgeois died from her injuries.

Haydel was booked into the parish prison Thursday for reckless operation, vehicular homicide and a fourth offense DWI.