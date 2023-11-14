Deputies get involved after student-parent brawl at Ponchatoula High spilled off campus

PONCHATOULA - A rash of fisticuffs involving students and some parents has prompted an extensive investigation at Ponchatoula High School.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the fighting started on campus before 8 a.m. Tuesday, when six female students reportedly started throwing fists.

The sheriff's office said the students' parents showed up and picked them up before law enforcement arrived, but deputies patrolling the area soon found them — students and parents — fighting at a gas station down the road from the school. Deputies were able to break up the dispute without further incident.

A second situation back on campus involved a male student being "disorderly" in a classroom and striking a teacher. He was taken to a juvenile jail, and his sister was also ticketed over the incident.

Another separate fight that morning involved a two-on-one melee that was broken up by school staff.

The sheriff's office says it is still investigating all three incidents and expects to file additional charges.