Deputies find trove of drugs, laced candy inside woman's Livingston Parish home

1 hour 23 minutes 50 seconds ago Monday, October 05 2020 Oct 5, 2020 October 05, 2020 5:54 PM October 05, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies seized a massive stash of narcotics and drug-laced snacks inside a woman's home.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies found the drugs inside the house on Apricot Drive Friday after a month-long investigation. The homeowner, 32-year-old Takara Jackson, was also taken into custody.

Deputies found a large amount of marijuana, cocaine, THC edibles, and cannabis oil extract cartridges. They also found a handgun, packaging materials, a digital scale and drug paraphernalia.

Jackson was booked on a slew of drug charges, including possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm with controlled substances and possession of controlled substances in the presence of minors. She has since been released from jail on a $121,500 bond.

