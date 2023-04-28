79°
Deputies executed search warrants in Denham Springs; seized drugs, 2 handguns and made an arrest

Friday, April 28 2023
By: Logan Cullop

DENHAM SPRINGS - One person was arrested after deputies executed two search warrants on Denham Springs homes and determined they were linked to drugs found. 

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies searched two properties on Juniper Street and found the following: meth, cocaine, fentanyl, suboxone, hydrocodone, codeine, marijuana, synthetic marijuana, THC edibles, two guns and more than $800 in cash. 

Deputies arrested 44-year-old Antoine "Rico" Gutter and he was booked for multiple drug and weapons charges. 

