Deputies: Drunk driver in Perkins Rowe hit and run was 4 times over legal limit

Damone Francis Photo: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office

BATON ROUGE - Deputies were called to the scene of a hit and run near Perkins Rowe on Monday evening and shortly after speaking with injured victims and eyewitnesses, were able to locate and arrest the accused driver.

According to an official document prepared by a member of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Damone Francis was under the influence of alcohol while behind the wheel of a grey Dodge Avenger when he sped through a red light at Perkins Road and Grande Avenue and crashed into a vehicle containing five individuals.

All five of the people in the vehicle were reportedly injured.

Deputies say immediately after the crash, Francis stopped and got out of his vehicle, telling the victims he was going to get his insurance information, but after saying this he slipped back into the Avenger and fled.

Using his license plate and registration information, sheriff's deputies were able to track Francis down at his home and question him.

Francis allegedly told them he left the scene of the accident because he wasn't feeling well.

But deputies say as they continued speaking with him, they began to suspect that he was intoxicated.

According to an official document, the deputies asked Francis how much he'd had to drink before driving and he replied, "only two beers and a shot of alcohol."

Deputies say they next had Francis take a field sobriety test and he "performed poorly."

Their report also says upon submitting to an intoxilyzer test, Francis was found to have a BAC of .329%.

Anything above .08 % is considered illegal for a driver.

According to their documented report, authorities also discovered that Francis had been driving with a suspended license.

He was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges that included hit and run, operation of a vehicle while intoxicated, and driving with a suspended license.