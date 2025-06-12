90°
Deputies called to Glen Oaks High after reported fight
BATON ROUGE - Authorities were called to a reported fight at an area school Tuesday.
The incident was reported before noon at Glen Oaks High School. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, no charges have been filed at this time.
The sheriff's office said, as many as 10 students were involved. The East Baton Rouge Parish School System believes, the number of students involved is much smaller.
No injuries were reported.
