Deputies bust Baton Rouge prostitution ring in five massage parlors across the city

BATON ROUGE - Three people were arrested Saturday after a months-long investigation into an organized prostitution ring in five Baton Rouge massage parlors.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said 43-year-old Chein "Johnny" Wang was coming from Houston to Baton Rouge weekly to pick up money from five massage parlors.

After obtaining search warrants for Lotus Massage in Jones Creek, Wonderful Land Massage and B &B Spa on O'Neal, Blue Olive Spa on Coursey, and All Natural Spa on Jefferson, deputies said the massage parlors were engaging in prostitution.

Saturday, deputies arrested Johnny Wang on his weekly pick-up. Wang was booked on charges of money laundering, promoting prostitution, pandering and criminal conspiracy.

Chun "Ting" Xiang Song and Huang Weng were also arrested and charged with money laundering, promoting prostitution, pandering and criminal conspiracy.

During the search, deputies seized over $37,000, a gram of ketamine, two grams of meth and a handgun.