Latest Weather Blog
Deputies: Baton Rouge man arrested for burglarizing Prairieville area businesses
ASCENSION PARISH - Ascension Parish authorities have arrested a Baton Rouge in connection with the burglaries of two businesses in the Prairieville area.
Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office report responding to the two break-ins on Friday, September 18, shortly before 5 a.m., and identifying 38-year-old Laroy Blackmore of Baton Rouge as a suspect.
Deputies obtained surveillance video from both businesses and watched Blackmore appearing to force his way into one business by using a concrete block to bust the front window.
Deputies say Blackmore then stole cigarette packs, liquor, and other miscellaneous items.
During the second business burglary, Blackmore allegedly again gained entry with use of a concrete block and then stole two cash boxes containing approximately $500.
Blackmore’s vehicle was tracked down in Baton Rouge, and with the assistance of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies located and recovered the stolen property.
Authorities say when they caught up with Blackmore, he was found with a quantity of cocaine on his person.
He was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail.
Officials say Blackmore will be booked into the Ascension Parish Jail at a later date on charges of two counts of burglary, two counts of felony theft, and two counts of damage to property.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies: Denham Springs man found hiding in teen's closet charged with multiple...
-
Mayor's office says ATC will honor opt-in status for EBR, bars can...
-
Fence company owner apologizes, plans to answer to warrants
-
State health officials brace for troublesome cold, flu season amid coronavirus pandemic
-
Bar owners disciplined for violating restrictions plead for state to lift suspensions
Sports Video
-
Recruiting look at local WR's Chris Hilton and Brian Thomas
-
Friday Night Blitz: Week 1 09-25-2020
-
LSU changing the recruiting game with prospect led visits
-
LSU football returns Saturday with no tailgating, 25% capacity in Death Valley
-
What you need to know before you geaux to Tiger Stadium