Deputies asking for public's help after building materials stolen in WBR

WEST BATON ROUGE - Authorities are asking for the public's help in solving a burglary case.

Around 10:30 p.m. Monday a white truck was seen arriving at a location in West Baton Rouge Sunday night. The exact address wasn't provided. At 10:45 p.m. the truck left the scene.

Deputies say numerous building materials were stolen.

Anyone with surveillance video on Emily Drive and Silverstone Drive on the night of the burglary is asked to contact law enforcement. The number for the sheriff's office is 225-343-9234.