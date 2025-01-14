51°
Deputies ask public to assist in identifying Tiger Bend area burglary suspect
BATON ROUGE - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say a burglar was caught on camera breaking into several storage units on Tiger Bend Road.
Deputies are asking the public to take a look at the picture above and help officials identify the suspect involved.
Each break-in occurred on the morning of Dec. 23, and the suspect used a small silver vehicle to flee the scene.
Anyone with information is urged to call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at (225) 389-5064 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225) 344-7867.
