Deputies arrest two, seize $60k, drugs, guns and classic car in bust

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Deputies arrested two men while seizing over $60,000, drugs and a 1971 Oldsmobile Cutlass.

Deputies executed three warrants as a result of an investigation into Deantoine Dunbar. Deputies searched a home on Sycamore Drive, a home on Cedar Glen Drive, and a storage unit on Harding Drive. Authorities also arrested Thomas Williams during those searches.

The following was seized:

$60,600

A 1971 Oldsmobile Cutlass

1.6 ounces of crack cocaine

1/2 ounces of powder cocaine

1 semi-automatic handgun

2 semi-automatic 5.56 rifle

Both Dunbar and Thomas were charged with possession of Schedule I and II narcotics. Dunbar was also charged with Possession of a Firearm and Controlled Substances. Williams was also charged with Obstruction of Justice.