34°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies arrest two, seize $60k, drugs, guns and classic car in bust
BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Deputies arrested two men while seizing over $60,000, drugs and a 1971 Oldsmobile Cutlass.
Deputies executed three warrants as a result of an investigation into Deantoine Dunbar. Deputies searched a home on Sycamore Drive, a home on Cedar Glen Drive, and a storage unit on Harding Drive. Authorities also arrested Thomas Williams during those searches.
The following was seized:
- $60,600
- A 1971 Oldsmobile Cutlass
- 1.6 ounces of crack cocaine
- 1/2 ounces of powder cocaine
- 1 semi-automatic handgun
- 2 semi-automatic 5.56 rifle
Both Dunbar and Thomas were charged with possession of Schedule I and II narcotics. Dunbar was also charged with Possession of a Firearm and Controlled Substances. Williams was also charged with Obstruction of Justice.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Hospitalized LSU fan hopes to meet Coach O, Joe Burrow as she...
-
Elementary school students gift Joe Burrow with book of letters, 'Way to...
-
Burrow Heisman speech inspires Greater BR Food Bank fundraiser
-
American Heart Association on how to relieve holiday anxiety
-
Grand Jury Indicts Cynthia and Dennis Perkins