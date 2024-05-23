Latest Weather Blog
Deputies arrest seven people for allegedly distributing cocaine, meth in drug bust
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, with assistance from other agencies, arrested seven people in an alleged drug trafficking organization.
According to EBRSO, deputies seized two pounds of cocaine, 1.1 pounds of methamphetamine, one ounce of fentanyl, 3.4 pounds of marijuana, two firearms and $4,141.
EBRSO said the organization was led by Ernesto Guzman, Oscar Carcamo and Harral Dunbar, as they were responsible for the distribution of the drugs. Guzman was arrested for distribution of schedule two narcotics, Oscar Carcamo was arrested for eight counts of distributing cocaine and one count of distributing fentanyl, and Dunbar was arrested for distribution of methamphetamine and criminal conspiracy.
Trending News
EBRSO posted the full details on the arrest on their Facebook.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office holding benefit lunch for officer who underwent heart...
-
Texas headstone maker accused of fraud arrested in Baton Rouge after two...
-
Deputies looking for teens who broke into car, shot at vehicle owner...
-
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Two seriously hurt in wreck on I-110 Southbound near...
-
Louisiana lawmakers approve bill similar to Texas' embattled migrant enforcement law