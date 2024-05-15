84°
Deputies arrest man after argument leaves him with gunshot wound to foot
PIERRE PART - A man was arrested for simple battery after a search for items he believed to have been stolen led to him being shot in the foot.
Jason Landry, 51, of Pierre Part reportedly went to a home in search of goods he believed to have been stolen from him. As he talked with the home's residents, an argument escalated.
After a "physical confrontation," according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, Landry was shot in the foot and another man sustained serious injuries. Deputies did not specify how the other man was injured.
Ultimately, Landry was arrested for second-degree battery and simple battery. He was released on a $35,000 bond.
