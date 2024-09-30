Deputies arrest juvenile detention center guard accused of inappropriate communications with inmate

HAMMOND — A former guard at the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center accused of inappropriate communications with a juvenile inmate was arrested, deputies said.

Taylor Johnson, 28, was arrested Sunday on one count each of obscenity and malfeasance in office.

Johnson had been a guard at the facility since August, deputies added. She was fired after the investigation began.

Deputies said that facility staff became aware of unauthorized communications containing inappropriate content allegedly initiated by Johnson toward a 17-year-old inmate. Deputies said that there was no physical contact between Johnson and the teen. Johnson did however admit to lewd communication and was placed under arrest.