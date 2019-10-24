Department of Health prepare for more vaccinations after flu spike in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - Operators at a local pharmacy say the demand for flu shots is coming much earlier this year, it is hard for them to keep the vaccine in stock.

"Well, I heard we are having a problem in Louisiana this year and I wanted to take no chances," Ross Headly said. Headly received his flu shot Thursday at Bolton Health Mart.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, Louisiana is the only state with a regional outbreak.

"We're the highest one with the number one with influenza outbreak right now," Tiffany Brouilleette, a pharmacist at Bolton said.

The pharmacy has seen a spike in business this month.

"We have gone through at least a hundred flu shots this year. People are coming every day for various flu shots," Brouilleette said.

Last year, the flu had gotten so bad in the state, officials provided free vaccinations at parish health clinics.

"We've run out the vaccine a couple of times, but we have been able to get back in stock," Brouillette said.

The state is already organizing a free vaccination program this flu season.