West Baton Rouge Parish schools announce Teacher Job Fair
PORT ALLEN — Prospective teachers are invited to a Teacher Job Fair for West Baton Rouge Parish Schools on Tuesday, March 24.
The fair will be held at the West Baton Rouge Convention Center from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
New hires for the 2026-2027 school year will receive a $1200 stipend.
