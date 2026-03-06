74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

West Baton Rouge Parish schools announce Teacher Job Fair

4 hours 2 minutes 48 seconds ago Friday, March 06 2026 Mar 6, 2026 March 06, 2026 5:57 PM March 06, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN — Prospective teachers are invited to a Teacher Job Fair for West Baton Rouge Parish Schools on Tuesday, March 24.

The fair will be held at the West Baton Rouge Convention Center from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Trending News

New hires for the 2026-2027 school year will receive a $1200 stipend.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days