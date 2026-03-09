82°
Seventh US service member killed identified as Army soldier from Colorado unit
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon has identified the seventh U.S. service member killed in combat during the Iran war as Army Staff Sgt. Benjamin N. Pennington, 26, of Glendale, Kentucky.
Pennington died Sunday after being wounded during an attack March 1 at the Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, a Pentagon statement said.
He was assigned to the 1st Space Battalion, 1st Space Brigade, which is based at Fort Carson, Colorado. The unit’s mission focused on “missile warning, GPS, and long-haul satellite communications,” according to its website.
Pennington was posthumously promoted to staff sergeant, according to an Army press release.
Six Army reservists were killed in Kuwait when an Iranian drone struck an operations center at a civilian port.
