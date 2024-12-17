DENSE FOG ADVISORY in effect for Wednesday morning

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY in in effect from midnight to 10am Wednesday as fog could create visibilities of one-quarter mile or less. These low visibilities could make driving conditions hazardous, especially where roadways cross water. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Light southeast winds and mild, muggy air running over relatively cooler nearshore waters of the Gulf of Mexico make a perfect setup for fog to form and also move inland from the lakes and coast. That fog will develop rapidly as low temperatures slip into the low 60s late tonight and into daybreak. Fog will dissipate to a partly sunny afternoon on Wednesday and high temperatures will again move to the upper 70s. A cold front will approach during the afternoon, possibly stirring up a couple of showers, especially north and west of Baton Rouge. Temperatures will start to fall later in the afternoon and into the evening as winds shift from southeast to northwest, signaling the passage of the cold front.

Up Next: Thursday and Friday will be cool with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. A reinforcing shot of cold air is expected in time for the final weekend before Christmas and some nights could dip into the mid 30s with patchy frost developing. However, just about full sunshine is expected for the afternoons with highs near 60. Looking ahead to Christmas, it appears that a moderating trend in temperatures will be underway early next week. It may not be the warmest Christmas on record, but mild would be an appropriate word given the latest information. An early call would be lows near 50 and highs near 70.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.