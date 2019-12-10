Dennis Perkins' attorney files motion to resign from case

Dennis Perkins

LIVINGSTON - The attorney representing a former Livingston Parish deputy accused of rape and producing child pornography is taking steps to remove himself from the case.

According to The Advocate, J. David Bourland had been hired privately to represent Dennis Perkins, but as of Monday, Dec. 9, Bourland officially requested to resign from the case.

The attorney filed his motion with the 21st Judicial District Court, citing an inability to agree upon a defense.

In the filing, Bourland said it had become apparent he and Perkins were “not able to proceed in an effective and sufficient manner to provide a proper and constitutional defense.”

In late October, Perkins and his wife, Cynthia were arrested for working together in the exploitation and sexual abuse of children.

The state Attorney General’s Office is leading the prosecution in the case and has yet to formally charge Perkins.

Though a court date has not been set to specifically address the attorney issue, Perkins’ does have an upcoming hearing on Dec. 19.