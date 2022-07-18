Denmark pop star Zindy Laursen performs at father's church in Zachary

ZACHARY - Zindy Laursen may be a pop star who has sold millions of records in Europe, but Sunday at her father's church in Zachary, Laursen showed she can also sing gospel.

"I was so nervous, I really was because when your daddy's here, hearing me sing gospel in his church meant a lot to me," Laursen said.

The Denmark recording artist sang with her step mother and sister at the New Pilgrim Baptist Church for her first ever gospel performance.

"I think Aretha Franklin wouldn't have nothing on her, she's the best," Zindy's biological father, Bill Johnson, said.

After 30 years of searching, Laursen found her biological father—a retired police officer who was living in Baker.

"I always felt that something was missing. Just that piece of who I am 100%. When I found my dad, I felt complete," Laursen said.

The two have kept in touch every day since first meeting earlier this year.

"When I'm in Denmark, we've been talking on facetime all of the time. Even if we don't speak all day, my dad will be like 'Daughter, where are you?'"

Even though Laursen may live 5,000 miles away from Louisiana, she now has a church family here—along with a proud father.