Latest Weather Blog
Denise Amoroso to run for late husband's EBR Metro Council seat in special election
BATON ROUGE - The widow of late East Baton Rouge Metro Councilmember Buddy Amoroso has announced she will run in the special election to name his successor.
Denise Amoroso, who was selected by the council earlier this year to fill Buddy Amoroso's seat in an interim capacity, announced on social media Thursday that she plans to run in the special election next year. The election, set for March 30, 2019, will decide who will fill the council seat for the next term.
Buddy Amoroso was struck by a car and killed in June while riding bikes with a friend in St. Francisville. The man driving the vehicle that struck Amoroso, Nicholas Alexander, was later indicted for reckless operation.
A contentious vote among metro councilmembers later installed Denise Amoroso as Buddy's interim replacement.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Some frustrated by lack of public Memorial Day ceremony at Port Hudson...
-
Smaller display, same big impact at state capitol on Memorial Day
-
Man steals wallet, goes on illegal shopping spree in Gonzales
-
Busy Day for Krispy Kreme Reopening
-
Winds cause deadly structure collapse, one person killed
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball players meet for unofficial practice in Port Allen
-
Kenan Cooper is first from West Feliciana to swim collegialety
-
LSU rolls out new turf in Tiger Stadium overnight
-
LSU Coaches dish on latest with football team
-
New West Feliciana football coach unsure of when he'll meet his new...