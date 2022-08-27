Latest Weather Blog
Denham Springs police officer accused of sex crimes against juvenile
DENHAM SPRINGS - A Denham Springs police officer is under investigation following allegations of his "inappropriate relationship with a juvenile" that surfaced earlier this week.
The Denham Springs Police Department said Friday that Officer Joseph "Reid" Copeland resigned from the department shortly after they opened a criminal investigation into his alleged sex crimes.
After 10 p.m. Friday, the police department released a statement saying a warrant was issued for Copeland's arrest. He faces charges of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and malfeasance in office.
Officer Copeland was recently honored as the 2022 Peace Officer of the Year by the Denham Springs Kiwanis Club at their annual ceremony in May.
Denham Springs police said they could provide no further information about the investigation.
This is a developing story.
