Denham Springs police arrest man in connection with crash that left 17-year-old girl dead

WALKER - Two months after a crash left 17-year-old Walker High School student Blakeleigh Weems dead, police have arrested a man who was allegedly driving the car that hit her.

Police made an arrest in the fatal crash Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just an hour into the new year, shortly after midnight on Jan. 1. Police investigation showed Weems was coming off the I-12 exit ramp onto South Range Avenue when another care slammed into the driver's side of her vehicle. Weems died from her injuries after being taken to the hospital.

Further investigation details released Wednesday said Weems was attempting to make a right turn onto South Range when Shawn Robertson of Baton Rouge struck her vehicle.

Robertson was found to have a BAC of .09%, .01% over the legal limit. He was also found to have a concentration of marijuana in his blood. A toxicology report of Weems' blood found no presence of alcohol or drugs.

Robertson was arrested Wednesday and booked for negligent homicide, reckless operation, second-offense DUI, operating a vehicle while under suspension, and not wearing a seatbelt.

Chief Rodney Walker issued the following statement regarding the investigation and ensuing arrest:

“First, let me say during this tragic season, I have personally been praying for everyone involved. I cannot even fathom what everyone involved must be going through. These investigations take a lot of time to complete thoroughly, and I would like to stress that, no matter how fast we would like to get things done, we have to still get it done right, which also means not making a lot of our findings public at the risk of losing the integrity of the investigation. Many different pieces go into completing these puzzles and it is imperative to be thorough.

I would also like to commend the men and women from my department. When an event like this happens in our community, it effects all of us on different levels. These officers have been focused on the task and determined to get this investigation complete to provide everyone involved with some answers. I would also like to thank Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard for providing his agency’s assistance with the crash reconstruction portion of this investigation and other law enforcement partners for their help over the last couple of months.”