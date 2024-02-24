53°
Latest Weather Blog
Denham Springs man killed in hit-and-run crash, State Police looking for suspect vehicle
DENHAM SPRINGS - A Denham Springs man was killed early Saturday morning when he was hit by a car while riding his bike.
State Police are looking for a damaged pickup truck that they believe hit 46-year-old Earl Jones around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on LA-1026 and then left Jones to die.
Troopers said the truck is light-colored, possibly a single cab heavy-duty with rooftop lights with damage to the front and passenger side.
Trending News
Anyone with information about the accident can call (225) 754-8500.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana Association of Fairs and Festivals hosts annual convention amid pageant controversy
-
Massive brush fire near Livingston Parish neighborhood burns 200 acres Saturday
-
Baton Rouge rapper's grave destroyed, leaving his mother to ask why
-
Second-annual 225 Festival celebrating capital region culture happening Sunday
-
Tiger fans storm the court after upset win against No. 17 Kentucky