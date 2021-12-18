Denham Springs man dies in hospital after motorcycle wreck on I-12

BATON ROUGE - A man died Saturday in the hospital after getting in a wreck on the interstate Friday afternoon.

Baton Rouge Police Department said 41-year-old John Stafford III was driving a motorcycle on westbound I-12 and rear-ended a truck Dec. 17 around 2:45 p.m.

Stafford III was taken to a hospital and died Saturday.

No more information was immediately available.