Denham Springs man dies in hospital after motorcycle wreck on I-12
BATON ROUGE - A man died Saturday in the hospital after getting in a wreck on the interstate Friday afternoon.
Baton Rouge Police Department said 41-year-old John Stafford III was driving a motorcycle on westbound I-12 and rear-ended a truck Dec. 17 around 2:45 p.m.
Stafford III was taken to a hospital and died Saturday.
No more information was immediately available.
