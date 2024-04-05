Denham Springs man arrested for possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, marijuana, Adderall

DENHAM SPRINGS — A man was arrested on drug charges after Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office deputies received an anonymous tip about illegal narcotics in Denham Springs.

Logan Grice, 32, was arrested and booked Thursday on multiple counts of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, marijuana, Adderall, Alprazolam and other drugs. Grice also had an outstanding warrant from the the Department of Probation and Parole.

After receiving an anonymous tip, LPSO Narcotics Agents searched a Oak Place Drive home and found 29 grams of fentanyl, 4.6 pounds of marijuana, 1.85 pounds of THC edibles, 1.5 pounds of THC wax, one pound of Psilocybin Mushroom edibles, 418 THC vape carts, 526 dosage units of Alprazolam, 280 grams of THC "moon rocks" and 11 dosage units of Adderall.

Deputies also found packaging material and scales, as well as $4,080 in cash when they raided the house.