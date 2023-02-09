61°
Denham Springs highway reopens after gas leak Thursday morning
DENHAM SPRINGS - Highway 16 was closed in both directions between Lockhart and Old River Roads due to a gas leak, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
The gas leak was reported shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday. The roadway was shut down in both directions while officials assessed the situation.
The highway was reopened in both directions by around 1 p.m.
