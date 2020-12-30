61°
Denham Springs football coach turns himself in amid police investigation into alleged relationship with student
DENHAM SPRINGS - Monday (Dec. 28) morning former Denham Springs High School Coach Tyler Love turned himself into authorities after warrants were issued by the Denham Springs Police Department.
Love resigned from his position on Thursday, Dec. 3 when police started to investigate the allegations of Love having an inappropriate relationship with a student.
Warrants were issued for Love after police started to investigate allegations of misconduct regarding students at the high school.
Love was booked on two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles, and one count prohibited sexual conduct between educator and student.
He later bonded out on these charges.
