Denham Springs Elementary welcomes students back to school in new building after losing old one to 2016 flood

DENHAM SPRINGS - Students and staff at Denham Springs Elementary return to school in a brand new building Monday after being forced to move out of the old one following the 2016 flood.

For the last 5 years, learning took place next to Immaculate Conception Church while the new two-story, 80,000 square-foot building was constructed.

The new campus will be fully functional as students all across Livingston Parish finally get back to school Monday. School leaders delayed the return for all public schools across the parish because of COVID concerns, so the grand opening falls in line with the new back-to-school date.

The elementary school has new features, including a "STEAM lab," dedicated to science, technology, engineering, art and math. School officials tell WBRZ the new building will also have a larger cafeteria a designated pre-k area, and dry erase walls in each of the classrooms.