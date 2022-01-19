Denham Springs Elementary aims to raise $175k to rebuild playground destroyed in 2016 flood

DENHAM SPRINGS - The 2016 flood kept students and staff at Denham Springs Elementary off campus for years while the school was rebuilt. Now that class is finally back in session on the school's property, the next mission is to recreate a fun environment for students on the playground.

The elementary school has launched a fundraising campaign to enhance the bare field of grass that's being used for recess with interactive playground equipment.

"FEMA and our district are funding a wonderful structure where we will have 21st-century classrooms. However, playground areas for our Pre-K and K students as well as our 1st - 5th graders are not being funded by these sources. That is what led to this fundraising campaign," the school posted on its website.

Students have tried fundraising on their own by selling things like cookie dough or chocolate, but leaders say those efforts are minuscule compared to the cost of adequate playground equipment and surfacing.

"This is why we are asking for your tax-deductible gift today. Your gift will help us provide a high-quality, innovative play space for our students."

Denham Springs Elementary has set a goal of $175k to build two playgrounds from the ground up. One playground for students pre-k through kindergarten, and another for first through fifth graders.

The school has also laid out different levels of sponsorships ranging from $500 to $10,000. The "diamond" package is the most expensive, including things like a permanent playground recognition sign, recognition on the Wall of Donors, and a certificate of sponsorship.

Donations of any amount can also be made online by clicking here.

Denham Springs Elementary shared a video of its students reflecting on happy memories of the school's playground before the flood and what they'd like to see in the future.

"I think we need equipment that will be suitable for students in all grades in our school," one student said.

Watch that full video here.