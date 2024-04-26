85°
Denham Springs' antique district hosts Spring Fest for arts, antiques this weekend

Friday, April 26 2024
DENHAM SPRINGS — Festivalmania continues over the weekend in Denham Springs.

The annual Spring Festival is being held Saturday in Denham Springs' antique district. Festival visitors can expect a celebration of local art and antiques with more than 150 vendors set up along Range Avenue. The festival expects 10,000 visitors.

"Our festival is known all over," said Kim Bye, one of the festival's organizers. "People who have been with us for 15, 20 years say that this is their favorite festival to come to here in Denham Springs."

For more information about the festival, www.denhamspringsantiquedistrict.net or the antique village's Facebook page

