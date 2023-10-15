Democrats face tough future after Louisiana primary

BATON ROUGE - Republicans dominated Saturday's Louisiana elections, setting the stage for a near-term future that could put every statewide office in GOP hands, along with a supermajority in the legislature.

Jeff Landry's ascension to governor -- succeeding Democrat John Bel Edwards -- highlighted a night that included the easy reelection of Republican Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and that put three other Republicans in prime position to become the next Attorney General, Secretary of State and Treasurer.

The runoff election in one month will settle the latter races, but the Republicans who advanced in each will be favored, and the lack of a runoff in the governor's race -- where Democrat Shawn Wilson was expected by many to advanced -- is likely to depress voter turnout.

State Democratic Party Chair Katie Earnhardt issued a statement expressing optimism, none the less.

She noted the three Democratic hopefuls in the statewide runoffs -- Lindsey Cheek, for Attorney General, Gwen Collins-Greenup for Secretary of State, and Dustin Granger for Treasurer -- and cited certain other down ballot races in which a Democrat was elected.

She said the party and its candidates "put forward a vision that earned them the trust of their constituents."

Response to the statement on Sunday was heavily critical, and the fall elections are unlikely to quell calls for a change in leadership in the state's Democratic Party.