DEMCO: Crews will need to close I-12 in Tangipahoa Parish to finish line repairs

A portion of I-12 will have to temporarily close in Tangipahoa Parish before DEMCO can repair "catastrophic" damage keeping the company from supplying power to customers in the area.

On Friday, the company said a line that crosses over I-12 and provides power to Pumpkin Center was severely damaged in Hurricane Ida and is still down. DEMCO says fixing the line will require a coordinated effort with DOTD and that afterward it will need to fix structures stretched across four miles before it can resupply power to that part of the parish.

DEMCO couldn't give a possible timeline for repairs, citing high water and other conditions making the process difficult to carry out right now. Throughout Tangipahoa Parish, only five percent of DEMCO customers have power.

In other parts of DEMCO's service area, about 26 percent of Livingston Parish and 19 percent of Ascension Parish customers are still without power as of Friday. About 47 percent of its customers in St. Helena are also affected by outages still.

Most who are still affected in Livingston Parish should have power back by Sept. 17. Ascension should be fully restored by Sept. 20. Restoration in parts of St. Helena could take as long as Oct. 6, DEMCO said.

In areas like East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana and West Feliciana, the vast majority of DEMCO customers have had their power restored.

You can read the full update from DEMCO here.