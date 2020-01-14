Delta plane dumps fuel on a playground during emergency; 17 children hurt

LOS ANGELES - More than a dozen children and nine adults are being treated Tuesday after a Delta plane dumped jet fuel over a playground near Los Angeles, officials say.

Delta Flight 89 was en route to Shanghai with 149 passengers on board when it turned around and headed back to the L.A. airport., according to CNN.

Delta spokesperson, Adrian Gee says that shortly after takeoff, they experienced an engine issue that required the aircraft to return to LAX.

The plane landed safely after the emergency fuel release to reduce landing weight.

Aviation safety analyst, David Soucie tells CNN that in order for a plane to land with full fuel tanks, it must dump the fuel to avoid a potential crash upon landing. He goes on to explain that typically there are rules about where the fuel can be dumped unless declared an emergency, which flight 89 did.

The Los Angeles Times reports two classes, with 17 children total, were outside when the fuel rained down, but no serious injuries have been reported.