Delivery truck damages private property, neighborhood wants it repaired

BATON ROUGE - A man has been trying to get a light pole fixed in front of his house ever since a delivery driver backed into it and left it leaning months ago.

"And he had to know he hit it, because it hit right by his door," John Nelson explained.

In July, Nelson says a FedEx truck pulled into his driveway to turn around. As it backed out, that truck clipped the light pole and knocked over a planter.

"My neighbor actually heard it and looked out the window," he said. "By the time he got out, the truck had backed out and was headed down the street."

Nelson lives off of Perkins Road on a private, dead-end street. There are only a few houses and the homeowner's association is responsible for the upkeep of the street and the light poles. He says sometimes cars turn down the street, not knowing it's a dead-end, and have to turn around. But he's not sure why that driver left without acknowledging what happened.

"I think that's the worst part of the whole deal," Nelson said. "The guy didn't stop, I mean, they have insurance for accidents. That was an accident."

Soon after it happened, Nelson says he contacted FedEx and heard back, but that was weeks ago. He says the longer this goes on, the more of a danger it becomes to his neighborhood.

Nelson reached out to 2 On Your Side and Brittany Weiss reached out to FedEx. Someone with FedEx contacted Nelson that same day.

"They said they would contact me this week, FedEx Ground, and they want to take care of it," Nelson said.

Until then, the light still works. Nelson just wants it working the right way.