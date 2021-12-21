42°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Defending a state title for Zachary starts with an intense commitment to defense

Monday, December 20 2021
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

When Zachary head coach Jon McClinton took over as the head coach of Zachary basketball the Broncos hadn't won a state title since 1944. The first house keeping chore on McClinton's list was to change the intensity level on defense. It's paid off as last season Zachary brought home its first state championship in over 70 years.

