77°
Latest Weather Blog
December 15, 2015 Morning News Pop
Here are today's top stories:
Record-setting year for heroin deaths in EBR with 38
Arrest made in N. 17th Street shooting
Cheers for familiar, new 'Star Wars' characters at premiere
Updates all day, every day:
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Doctors seeing surge in Covid cases, specifically in children
-
Governor: Louisiana has lost 'months of progress' in COVID fight
-
City-parish sends out letters to homes substantially damaged by 2016 flood
-
15-year-old carjacking suspect implicated in multiple violent crimes
-
Louisiana seeing new surge in COVID cases