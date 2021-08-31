Debris cleanup underway in East Baton Rouge

Clean-up is buzzing around Baton Rouge.

Crews started damage assessments after Hurricane Ida barrelled through.

It could take two weeks to start picking up the mess left behind.

"We want to make sure residents have time to put their debris out. We want to make sure we have the right assessments out there so we can start to plan and schedule the amount of crews we need to come and do collection," said Kelvin Hill, Assistant Chief Administrative Officer.

Right now, parish crews are out cutting trees from the roadway. They are expecting 400-500 thousand cubic yards of debris to be picked up.

And when cleaning up your yard, one way to help out is to bag your leaves to prevent clogging.

"We've spent quite a bit of money cleaning several of our drains out across city-parish. We pulled 2.6 million pounds of debris out of the drains, which was mostly grass clippings, leaves, and that sort of debris," Hill said.

Crews are asking residents to place debris piles far from mailboxes and fire hydrants once trucks come through neighborhoods to pick up trash.